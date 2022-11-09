Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 1.9% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $22,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.00) to GBX 3,350 ($38.57) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($44.91) to GBX 4,160 ($47.90) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 3,000 ($34.54) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($58.03) to GBX 5,430 ($62.52) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.22. 8,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,314. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

