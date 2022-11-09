Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces $2.26 None Dividend

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 2.26 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 67.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Diamondback Energy has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $24.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $161.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.47. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $166.38.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.20.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.