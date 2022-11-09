Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 531.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

