Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,733. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $121.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

