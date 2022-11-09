DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-$162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.96 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.45.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,342,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $133.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 662.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

