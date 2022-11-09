Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 15,680 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $535,001.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $789,758.12.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $4,746,565.17.

On Monday, August 22nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 7,900 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $259,673.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 34,019 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $1,153,244.10.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,600 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $331,104.00.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.53. 74,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,111. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

