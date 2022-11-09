Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Up 6.6%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.41 and last traded at $36.38. 367,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,124,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 86.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.