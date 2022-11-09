Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Purchased by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,414 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X comprises approximately 16.6% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned 2.01% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $43,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 75.6% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPXL traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.60. 14,462,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,104,731. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.