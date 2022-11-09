Distil (LON:DIS) Shares Down 13.3%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Rating) shares dropped 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 3,212,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 686% from the average daily volume of 408,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Distil Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.71 million and a PE ratio of 17.50.

About Distil

(Get Rating)

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Distil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.