DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.43

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and traded as high as $13.55. DLH shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 15,591 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DLH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
DLH Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.41.
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.
