DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.43

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and traded as high as $13.55. DLH shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 15,591 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DLH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

About DLH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.