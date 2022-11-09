Dohj LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dohj LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dohj LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after acquiring an additional 865,871 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,724,000 after acquiring an additional 614,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 997,120 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

SPEM traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,876. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95.

