Dohj LLC Has $13.78 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dohj LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,279,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average of $105.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

