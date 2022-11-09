Dohj LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

USMV stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,958 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25.

