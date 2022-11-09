Dohj LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dohj LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $772,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 103.2% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 908,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,432,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Stock Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.24. 1,216,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,040. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.04. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

