Dohj LLC Has $752,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dohj LLC lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.77. 3,528,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

