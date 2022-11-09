Dohj LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,690,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,675. The company has a market capitalization of $325.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,690 shares of company stock valued at $46,121,941 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

