Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 321,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,369,087 shares.The stock last traded at $60.30 and had previously closed at $62.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.