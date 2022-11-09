Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 321,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,369,087 shares.The stock last traded at $60.30 and had previously closed at $62.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.
Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Dominion Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dominion Energy (D)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.