Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $337.49 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

