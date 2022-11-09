Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $215,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOPEY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

