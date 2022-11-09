Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gerdau by 705.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,672 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth about $10,389,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,870,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,324,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 822,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,639,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 779,508 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Price Performance

GGB stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

