Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cheuvreux

Equities researchers at Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a €106.00 ($106.00) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRPRF. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche stock opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a fifty-two week low of $80.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

