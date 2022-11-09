Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Lowered to C$19.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DRETF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.58.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of DRETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

