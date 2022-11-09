DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,081. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.