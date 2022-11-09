Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 2,122 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,498,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.1 %

AZO stock traded down $27.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,467.94. 5,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,256.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,160.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

