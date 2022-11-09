Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2,155.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,895 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties accounts for 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 131,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 93,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,185. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

