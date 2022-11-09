Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,789 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,249,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,131,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,868,000 after buying an additional 300,790 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.1% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 153,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 111,387 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Consumer Edge lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.28. 75,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.