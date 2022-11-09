Duality Advisers LP Buys 202,815 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 1,198.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,815 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of Sonos worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 42.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,664,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 361.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,683,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,723 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONO stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 119,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,628. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

