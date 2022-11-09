Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 18,427 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,427 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 13,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Cowen upped their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $215.92. The stock had a trading volume of 49,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,150. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.