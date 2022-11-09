Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.57 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $659,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 184,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $2,617,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 4.1 %

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.62. 30,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,548. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.79. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.