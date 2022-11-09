Duality Advisers LP Invests $4.26 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after buying an additional 536,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.38, for a total value of $3,696,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,838,404.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $19,308,379. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $828.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $845.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $738.04 and its 200 day moving average is $685.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.