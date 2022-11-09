Duality Advisers LP Invests $5.05 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,000. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,833.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,287,763. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $78.29. The company had a trading volume of 274,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.