Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,000. Linde makes up approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Linde by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after buying an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

LIN stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.35. 35,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,239. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

