Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $821.41

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 821.41 ($9.46) and traded as high as GBX 934.50 ($10.76). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 934.50 ($10.76), with a volume of 331,226 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNLM. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($13.82) to GBX 1,130 ($13.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($12.67) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,230 ($14.16) to GBX 1,130 ($13.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,212 ($13.96).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 784.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 820.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.58%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 33,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 748 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £248,380.88 ($285,988.35). In other Dunelm Group news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 33,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 748 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £248,380.88 ($285,988.35). Also, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 47,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 927 ($10.67), for a total value of £436,654.08 ($502,768.08).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

