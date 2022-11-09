Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Nick Wilkinson Sells 47,104 Shares

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Nick Wilkinson sold 47,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 927 ($10.67), for a total value of £436,654.08 ($502,768.08).
Dunelm Group Stock Down 0.7 %
LON DNLM opened at GBX 942 ($10.85) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 784.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 820.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.77. Dunelm Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 659.50 ($7.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,453 ($16.73).
Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 44.58%.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
