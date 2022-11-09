DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.33. 58,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,477. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile



DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

