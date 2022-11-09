E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 174.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on E Automotive from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital downgraded E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.31.

E Automotive Trading Up 4.8 %

TSE:EINC traded up C$0.21 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,442. E Automotive has a 12-month low of C$3.90 and a 12-month high of C$22.65. The company has a market cap of C$219.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

