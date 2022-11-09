e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.03

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $49.97, with a volume of 36585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $25,692.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,843,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,582 shares of company stock worth $15,370,520. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 745,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 137,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

