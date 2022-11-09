E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.05

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 2874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $865.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

In related news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps acquired 101,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 636,187 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,652.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps purchased 101,523 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $1,244,671.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 636,187 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,652.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,621.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 28.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,940,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,455,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after acquiring an additional 35,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,713,000 after acquiring an additional 63,734 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.4% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,760,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after buying an additional 158,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,979,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 68,744 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

