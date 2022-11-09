Eastman Chemical (EMN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2022 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2022 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $111.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $91.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Eastman Chemical is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Eastman Chemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/11/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $82.00.

10/10/2022 – Eastman Chemical is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $80.00.

9/19/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $82.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2022 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $91.17. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $30,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

