Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,546,000 after purchasing an additional 622,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average of $139.91.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.