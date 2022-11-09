eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.07-$4.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.71 billion-$9.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.72 billion. eBay also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.03-$1.09 EPS.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at eBay

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,164 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 24.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in eBay by 22.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,350 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.