eCash Trading Down 21% This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $553.95 million and approximately $29.59 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded down 21% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,214.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00592956 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00236046 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00058251 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000717 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,220,992,173,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
