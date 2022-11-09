Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 26.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Ecolab by 18.2% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 46,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 37,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,418,663.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,270,025.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $141.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

