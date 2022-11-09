Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.48-$4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EIX traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $58.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,607. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Edison International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Edison International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

