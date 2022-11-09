Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Stock Up 3.4 %
EKSO opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
