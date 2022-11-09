Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

EKSO opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

