Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1,043.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,974 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,828 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 440.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 334,211 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,281,000 after buying an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $72,926,000 after buying an additional 252,815 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA traded down $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,434,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

