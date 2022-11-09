Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $313.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $281.00 to $313.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LLY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $346.82.

NYSE:LLY opened at $366.66 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $368.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.13. The company has a market capitalization of $348.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

