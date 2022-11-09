Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

NYSE EFC opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a current ratio of 25.88. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $819.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

