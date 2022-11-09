Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 89.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EARN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 70,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,006. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

