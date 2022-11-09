Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) CFO Frank J. Dellaquila Sells 4,617 Shares

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,489,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,467. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

